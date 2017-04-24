Latest News
More News
A puppet show has described the little-known role of ‘man’s best friend’ in World War I to Berwick Lodge ...
A panel of 54 residents has given a strong message to Casey Council – don’t increase rates. Among the panel’s 24 ...
A chance find in a set of drawers has unearthed an Anzac soldier’s 100-year-old letters to a woman he ...
Police have arrested a man and a woman in relation to an aggravated burglary that occurred in Narre Warren on ...
A four-year-old boy has died after being struck by a four-wheel drive in Berwick. Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are ...
[ LATEST 1.45pm ] A young boy had died as a result of the crash. Read the latest here. [ UPDATE: 1.05pm ] Reports ...
Latest Sport
DDCA TURF 1 GRAND FINAL PREVIEW HEINZ-SOUTHERN DISTRICTS v MORDIALLOC WHEN and WHERE: 25 and 26 March, Arch Brown Reserve, Berwick It was ...
DDCA TWENTY20 GRAND FINAL PREVIEW BUCKLEY RIDGES v CRANBOURNE WHEN: Wednesday 22 February, 5.15pm. WHERE: Park Oval, Dandenong. In one of ...
AFL WOMEN’S LEAGUE REVIEW – ROUND 2 Melbourne has recorded their first AFLW victory, comfortably knocking off a disappointing Collingwood side ...